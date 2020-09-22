Company seeks broadband grant to benefit Miller County

TEXARKANA, Ark. - High speed broadband could soon become more accessible to people living in Miller County, Arkansas.
The Southwest Arkansas Telephone Co-Op has applied on the county's behalf for an Arkansas Rural Connect Broadband grant.
The Arkansas Department of Commerce is awarding about $75 million in broadband grant funds to counties across the state.
Miller County is applying for $2.9 million.
Judge Cathy Harrison says the Southwest Arkansas Telephone Co-Op has been working on this project for several years.
She says the grant funds will help bridge the digital divide by reaching areas of the county that are currently not being served with high speed internet.
Harrison says the push for rural broadband has taken on an even greater urgency in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think having rural broadband, fiber optics out in the county is very important. It seems like we're starting to lean that way, kids being able to work from home and ordering your groceries from the internet," said Harrison.
Miller County signed off on the grant application last week.
Besides Miller County, the cooperative also covers Hempstead, Columbia and Howard counties in southwest Arkansas.
The deadline for applications to be submitted is Dec. 30.
The program has already handed out 23 awards to cities and counties across the state.