LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said he was concerned over reports that large numbers of out-of-state visitors had been gathering in state and national parks amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Hutchinson said in a news conference that he's considering closing some state parks to limit such gatherings. He's asked the state Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism to look into the matter.
Hutchinson said that out-of-state visitors, some from areas identified as "hot spots" for the outbreak, had reportedly been gathering along the Buffalo National River in Newton County. He said there had been reports of crowds of people not following social distancing guidelines. According to Hutchinson, authorities in Newton County contacted the governor's office to voice their concern about the visitors.
Hutchinson also announced Tuesday that he'd requested a major disaster declaration for the state. A major disaster declaration signals that damage from a natural event is beyond the combined capabilities of state and local governments to respond, according to the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency. Hutchinson said he expects President Donald Trump to approve the request, which would make a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals and public infrastructure available.
Eight people in Arkansas had died from the virus as of Tuesday afternoon. There were 523 people in the state who had tested positive for the virus and at least 5,520 who had tested negative. Thirty-two people had recovered.
Arkansas expects about $1.25 billion in federal funds as part of the U.S. coronavirus relief package that President Donald Trump signed last week, according to Hutchinson.
State officials last week revealed a statistical projection that shows about 3,500 cases of COVID-19 in the state by mid-April. An estimated 750 people would be hospitalized. That model shows the number of cases could peak sometime between late April and early June.
More than 1740,000 people in the U.S. had tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday afternoon. There had been 3,416 deaths linked to the virus.