Concerned citizens speak at McCurtain County Commissioner's meeting

IDABEL, Okla. - An investigation continues into the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office and other county leaders.
At the McCurtain County commissioners meeting Monday morning was an agenda item initiating the removal of Sheriff Kevin Clardy. The item was removed from the agenda, but that didn't stop a large concerned citizens from speaking out about the future of the county.
"We're glad to finally be on the agenda. There's still a lot of work to do," said Lonnie Watson, protest organizer.
Watson joined several other concerned citizens for the commissioner's meeting, which was moved to City Hall to accommodate the crowd that had gathered to speak.
The Oklahoma State Attorney General's office recently called on the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate into racist and threatening comments overheard in a secret recording that was released last month. Clardy and other officials were recorded talking about beating and killing two newspaper reporters.
Several protestors expressed their frustration with local government, and their need for county and state leaders to take action.
"We need results. We need them to do their job effectively. We need them to be fair and do what they say they're going to do," said Watson.
Protestors are hoping the investigation by the OSBI will lead to change in McCurtain County.
Last week, the McCurtain County jail trust voted to place the Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix on paid leave. A commissioner has already resigned.
A meeting is scheduled Tuesday to choose an interim jail administrator.