Concert fundraiser to benefit Imagination Library

TEXARKANA, Texas - United Way is hoping to boost early literacy in the Texarkana region and they need your help.
The non-profit is hosting an event Saturday called, "Battle on the Border" to raise awareness about the Dolly Parton "Imagination Library" project, and to gain more support for the program.
There's about 600 hundred children in the Texarkana region who are receiving books from the program now.
The United Way is hoping to raise more than $10,000 for the program with the "Battle on the Border" fundraiser at the On The Border restaurant.
Escape, a Journey tribute band from Dallas, and the Moss Brothers Band provided the entertainment.
Imagination Library is an organization founded by Dolly Parton with the goal to strengthen literacy skills and create a love of reading through free books every month.
Children from birth to 5 years old are eligible to participate in the program.
"The whole program is about $125 for each child. That's why we're out here doing what we're doing. We want to make sure we can get those books to the kids," said Mike Mahone, United Way of Texarkana Chair.
The Imagination Library sends out more than $1 million books per month to children around the world.
If a child signs up at birth, they'll receive about 60 different books by the age of five.
For more information about the imagination library, how you can donate or participate, go to www.texarkanaunitedway.org.