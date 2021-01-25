Construction almost complete at Arkansas Middle School

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Some students in Texarkana, Arkansas are counting down the days until they can move into a brand new middle school.
The Arkansas Middle School is located on more than 30 acres of land off Jefferson Avenue just north of Interstate 30.
Administrators say construction should be completed this week, and furniture moved in next month.
Seventh and eighth grade students are expected to move in on March 1.
The sixth graders will move in at the beginning of the next school year.
The new campus will serve about 1,000 students.
The building is divided into four wings, one of them is a fine arts wing, the other three are dedicated to the grades sixth, seventh and eighth.
In addition to a media center, there's a full gymnasium next to the cafeteria, which includes an amphitheater stage.
There's also state-of-the-art computer and science labs, as well as, upgraded security features.
School Superintendent Becky Kesler said the $26 million project did not increase taxes.
"Our furnishing mostly came from our magnet grant, so we were not even spending a lot of district funds on that. I can't tell you how excited we are for the furniture to come in," said Kesler.
Funds for the new school came from a $20 million bond restructure, voters approved in 2017.
The district also received $6 million from the state department and a magnet school grant.
It's been nearly forty years since the district has constructed a new school facility.
Trice Elementary was the last new school built in 1982.