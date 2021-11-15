Construction almost complete on new Sevier County Medical Center

DE QUEEN, Ark. - Construction on a new hospital facility in southwest Arkansas is nearing completion.
It's located about four miles north of De Queen on Highway 71.
While construction crews are working to build the Sevier County Medical Center, the new CEO Lori House is busy building new hospital policies and procedures.
"We're preparing for the opening of the hospital. We're already accepting applications for all of our positions, so we're having to figure pay scales. We're starting out with no history, no information. Everything is from scratch," said House, a 19-year veteran in the medical field who was selected as the new hospital CEO in June.
Board Chairman Steve Cole has been working to get a new hospital in the community since the De Queen Medical Hospital shut down two years ago.
Being able to offer the 17,000 residents of Sevier County patient care close to home is a dream come true, he said.
"Its amazing, it really is from where we started this whole process over a year ago to where it is now, that's the word I have for that, it's amazing," said Cole.
In October 2019, voters passed a 1-cent sales tax to construct and support a new hospital. The election receive 86 percent voter approval.
The bond issue was for $24 million.
Hospital leaders are expecting to spend about $18 million to $20 million on the new hospital. It will include 14 patient rooms and 10 ER rooms.
The facility will also offering inpatient and outpatient services including radiology, MRI and CT built in, behavioral health and small procedures.
CNO Stacey Dowdy said they want the new hospital to be a focal point in the community. It will have a walking trail, restaurant, and large community room.
"This hospital is not just for this community, but for the surrounding counties as well. We want to make sure we play a big part in community service, so whatever the community has going on we want to be a part of that," said Dowdy.
Cole says the hospital means quality patient care first, but it's also an economic engine for the region.
The majority of their employees will be hired late next spring.
"At full capacity we're expecting to employ well over 100 people. That's 100 very high paying jobs for southwest Arkansas," said Cole.
House says they're using a community health needs assessment plan to make sure they have quality patient care when the hospital opens and in the future.
"We want to be able to offer our community every service they need right here at home," said House.
The new hospital is about 70 percent complete. It's expected to open next spring.