Construction almost complete on new VA Clinic in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Construction on the new Veterans Affairs Clinic in Texarkana is getting closer to completion.
It's located in the 5700 block of Summerhill Road.
The outside of the new Texarkana Community Based Outreach Center is complete, but Administrative Officer Charles Jordan says there are still small projects left on the inside, including the furnishings and equipment.
"The project continues and now we're in a different phase. We're expecting to see veterans as soon as mid-year of 2022," said Charles Jordan, VA Clinic Administrative Officer.
The ML James Construction Company started working on the project in June 2020.
Along with primary care, the new clinic will have comprehensive mental health services, expanded audiology, and women's health services.
"As far as new services, we'll be able to offer physical therapy. We'll have optometry here and podiatry. We're also looking forward to X-rays, being able to do extra labs. Those things are important to our veterans," said Jordan.
The new VA Clinic is about 21,000 square feet, which is twice the space of their current facility on the Arkansas-side.
Jordan says they'll also be able to double the number of veterans the clinic serves each year.
"This new facility will also allow us to serve as many as 300 veterans per day or complete as many as 300 appointments per day," explained Jordan.
Not only is their additional space, but Jordan says there's better, easier access to the clinic and more face-to-face appointments.
He says their goal with the new clinic is to expand health care to even more veterans in the four states area.
"Being able to have a facility that veterans can call their own. Where they're able to come in and receive complete comprehensive care," said Jordan.
The project costs about $4 million.
The new clinic is operated by the Shreveport VA Medical Center.