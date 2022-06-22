Cooling station opens in Texarkana to help fight the heat

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana non-profit is opening its doors to help the homeless community escape triple digit temperatures.
Statistics show that excessive heat causes more weather-related deaths in the U.S. than hurricanes, flooding and tornadoes combined.
Officials with the Salvation Army of Texarkana say they'll be providing a cooling station for the community throughout the summer season. It's located in the 300 block of Hazel Street in Texarkana, Ark.
The Center of Hope shelter is stocked with cold water, and there's plenty of room for people to stay in the air conditioning, rest and watch TV. The cooling station will stay open, as long as, the extreme weather continues to present a danger people, especially the elderly, children, and those living on the streets.
Shelter officials say their location will offer a way to safely avoid heat exhaustion and possible strokes during high temperatures.
"If the homeless didn't have a place to go, I really think they would die on the streets with the temperature as it is. With issues of hypothermia and heat strokes. It's just so hot," said Sann Terry, Salvation Army of Texarkana.
On any given day, there's about 100 to 200 homeless people living in the Texarkana area.
Shelter officials say some people already taken advantage of the cooling center, but they want everyone to be safe and seek help if needed.
City leaders on both sides of the state line say the library and local recreation centers are also available as cooling centers during business hours.