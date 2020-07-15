Cooper Tire confirms employees test positive for virus

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Cooper Tire & Rubber Company says a small number of employees at their Texarkana plant have recently tested positive for coronavirus.
The plant is continuing to operate as normal, said Anne Roman, Cooper's vice president of communications and public affairs.
"Protecting the health and safety of those who work in Cooper facilities is our first priority at all times, and certainly during this unprecedented global pandemic. A small number of people who work in our Texarkana plant have recently tested positive for coronavirus. In all cases, we completed contact tracing to identify whom the individuals had been in close contact with, and who may have potentially been exposed, if anyone, and we have communicated with them. Additionally, through contact tracing, it is apparent that most of these cases were contracted outside of Cooper," Roman wrote.
Starting this week, USW Local 752L President Kerry Halter said masks will be issued to all employees in the facility.
There are currently about 1,700 people employed at the Texarkana plant.
"It's very important that the community know that the safety is the first and foremost at the top of the list when it comes to the plant and to the local union leadership. Production falls way on down the list," said Halter.
The Texarkana plant reopened last April after having been temporarily closed for about five weeks due to coronavirus crisis.
"Cooper operates under a set of comprehensive health and safety protocols that include required employee/contractor health disclosures, social distancing and physical barriers, visitor restrictions, frequent and intense cleaning and disinfecting of facilities and equipment after every shift, professional disinfecting, requiring facial coverings in common areas and where social distancing is not possible, etc. These protocols are in line with recommendations from Cooper’s Medical Director, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization," said the news release. "We are emphasizing daily the importance of being vigilant at work and at home in following health and safety protocols, especially as the number of cases in our region has increased."
