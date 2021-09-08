Copper Tire employee died following workplace injury

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the death of a Cooper Tire employee in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Corporate officials released the following statement.
"We are deeply saddened that one of our associates passed away on August 25, 2021 following an injury that occurred at the Cooper Tire Texarkana manufacturing facility. We have reported the incident to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and are cooperating with OSHA’s investigation. We are not able to share the associate’s name for privacy reasons. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and co-workers of our associate during this very difficult time," the statement said.
Family members confirmed that worker who was killed is Fred Tyson, 30.
Tyson's mother, Cyndi, said the company needs to take a hard look at their basic safety measures.
She said there needs to be more oversight and cameras on the operators.
Tyson believes there were no witnesses to her son's death and that he was in the machine for ten minutes before he was discovered.
"All the machine did was prevent him from breathing, had they been able to get him out quickly, very likely he would not have died," Tyson said.
She doesn't blame anyone, but is speaking out in the hopes that no other workers will be injured or killed.
Tyson said her son had been working for the company since March.
He was a mechanical engineering major.
"You couldn't find a better person I can tell that. He was the epitome of kind and compassionate," Tyson said.
The last workplace death at Cooper Tire happened in 2007.
A memorial for Fred Tyson will be held on Sept. 19 in Cabot, Arkansas.