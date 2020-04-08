LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Health reported Wednesday that 1,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.
Eighteen people had died from the virus in Arkansas, the department said. There were 201 people who had recovered and more than 14,500 people had been tested.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that Arkansas has the lowest hospitalization rate for coronavirus patients among surrounding states. The rate was said to be 2.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 patients.
There were nearly 390,000 cases of the virus nationwide Tuesday afternoon. More than 12,900 people had died.