Coronavirus cases rise at FCI Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Coronavirus cases are rising at a prison facility in Texarkana, Texas.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, there are 168 federal inmates and 115 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 nationwide.
Right now, the Federal Correctional Institution in Texarkana, Texas is listed as having the highest number of positive cases in the country with 118 inmates and eight staff members.
That means only about 50 other inmates have tested positive at BOP facilities nationwide.