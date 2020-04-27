LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas reached 3,017 on Monday afternoon as the state moved closer to deciding whether to ease restrictions on businesses and gathering places.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a news conference that Arkansas had met some but not all federal guidelines to start re-opening the state in phases. He said the state meets criteria for availability of hospital beds and ventilators. The state has recorded a downward trend in COVID-19 cases lately but that trend has not lasted for at least two weeks, the time period recommended. Hutchinson, who noted that the guidelines are flexible, was still optimistic.
"It's looking positive in terms of the trends, the trajectory, here in the state of Arkansas," he said.
Arkansas has banned dine-in services at restaurants and bars, limited access to public spaces and prohibited indoor gatherings of 10 people or more to limit the spread of the virus. Restrictions on elective medical procedures during the pandemic were eased Monday. Health providers still have to meet certain guidelines to perform the procedures.
The state plans to announce Wednesday whether restrictions on restaurants and bars will be eased. It will make a similar announcement Thursday about gyms, which have been shut down.
A decision on salons and barbershops, which have been shut down, is set for Friday. An announcement for churches and other large venues is scheduled for May 4.
Border states including Tennessee and Oklahoma have already started easing restrictions. Hutchinson said Arkansas has been monitoring the outbreaks in border states and speaking with health officials.
As of Monday afternoon, 50 people in Arkansas had died from the virus. There were 76 new cases reported, 60 of which came from community transmission. There were 16 new cases at the Cummins Unit prison in Grady, where the majority of the state's recent cases have been reported. State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said at least 800 inmates and 50 staffers were infected.
Arkansas on Saturday completed a two-day initiative to increase testing for the virus. Hutchinson said the number of tests surpassed 1,500 per day, up from about 1,000 per day.
More than 40,000 people in the state had been tested as of Monday afternoon.