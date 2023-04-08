Cost of eggs has people searching for Easter alternatives

TEXARKANA, Texas - The rising cost of eggs has many people scrambling to find alternatives for their Easter egg activities.
Instead of traditional dyed boiled eggs, one Texarkana church hatched a more creative plan to combat inflation.
Mt. Orange Baptist Church partnered with the Grace Holiness Church to provide more than 100 kids in the Texarkana area a special Easter egg hunt.
The egg hunt is a tradition that includes food, fund activities for all ages, a mobile game truck, and of course, plenty of Easter eggs.
Organizers say they're not going to let the increase in egg prices impact the fun and fellowship on their traditional egg hunt.
"We thought about doing real eggs for the egg toss, but can you imagine if you're paying $6 for 18 eggs and you drop one on the ground. It's kind of like oh no," said Barbara Pitts Riley, Mt. Orange Baptist Church.
Riley say they purchased more than 1,000 plastic eggs.
Each one contains not only candy, but scriptures and bible characters.
She says it's important that kids understand the true meaning of Easter.
"We're not losing our focus on the reason because of resurrection. Jesus came back, bleed, died on the cross, and rose up for us. We put that in the plastic eggs so the kids will know, said Riley.
According to the World Health Organization, the Avian Flu outbreak killed more than 58 million egg-laying hens last year, causing the major hike in egg prices.
Experts are expecting the prices to go down after the Easter holiday.