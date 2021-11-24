LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Infection rates and deaths for COVID-19 are on the rise and state government officials are imploring unvaccinated citizens to get a vaccine. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during a press conference at the State Capitol on Tuesday the number of cases since last week is up about 900 and those hospitalized have increased by 69.
At least seven new deaths from the virus have been reported since Monday bringing the total Arkansas death count from the disease to 8,627.
“COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise,” Hutchinson said. “We’ve got to be cautious We don’t want a repeat of last year. I think we can avoid that with an increase in vaccinations.”
The governor stressed that immunity attained through vaccination is much longer lasting than natural immunity which wanes in about 90 days. Those who’ve had the disease and don’t get vaccinated can get it again and could get much sicker a second time around, he added.