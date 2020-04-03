LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas on Friday received its first shipment of protective equipment for medical workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak.
UAMS Medical Center Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson said in a news conference at the State Capitol that gloves and masks had arrived from China. The state also received 550 gallons of free hand sanitizer manufactured by L'Oreal in the U.S. Patterson said more shipments are expected next week.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state is still working to obtain more ventilators to help COVID-19 patients breathe but said the devices could be diverted or Arkansas could be outbid by another state. The state is seeking 500 ventilators. It currently has about 570.
As of Friday afternoon, 12 people had died from the virus and 704 had tested positive. Seventy-one were hospitalized. Sixty people had recovered from the virus.
Arkansas remains one of the few states that have not ordered residents to stay at home to limit the spread of the virus. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said such an order is not needed because other measures to limit the spread of the virus have been effective and residents are "making their own decision to stay home."
The state has banned dine-in service at restaurants and bars and ordered salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors to close. Indoor gatherings have been limited to 10 people or fewer. Hours and access to state parks have been restricted and Buffalo River National Park in Newton County, where crowds of out-of-state visitors were reported, has been closed.
Coronavirus cases in Arkansas could peak at around 3,500 in mid-April, according to a statistical model the state released. Hutchinson has said in recent days that the state is trending below that projection.
More than 6,600 people in the U.S. had died from the coronavirus, as of Friday afternoon. At least 258,214 had been infected.