COVID-19 confinement hits people with intellectual disabilities hard

TEXARKANA, Texas - Social distancing is difficult for everyone, but it can be especially lonely and confusing for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, or IDD.
Whitney Morgan, director of New Horizons in Texarkana, Texas, is concerned about access to protective equipment, changed routines and financial strains. It's been about three months since Derrick Hooper has been able to leave his group home at New Horizons.
"We are waiting for the day we can go home. The group home is doing their best to keep our spirits up. They are coming up with things for us to do," explained Hooper.
He was suppose to go back to work at Texas Middle School next week, but so far the state hasn't lifted any restrictions for long-term care facilities.
"It's been hard for us because we haven't been able to bring him home for any home visits," said Teresa Hooper, Derrick's mother.
Morgan says funding and resources have been limited for helping their clients and staff to stay safe. She would like to see their program included in the state's next phased re-opening.
"Start at least with the work center, having not all the residents, but maybe half of the residents," said Morgan.
New horizons has four group homes, with six clients in each home.
Morgan says not being able to maintain a normal routine has taken a mental health toll on most of her clients.
According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, group homes and nursing homes may receive visitors during phase three, which is when there has been a sustained decrease in COVID-19 cases.