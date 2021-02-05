COVID-19 hospitalizations trending downward in Bowie County

TEXARKANA, Texas - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is trending down in the Texarkana area, which means bars can reopen, elective surgeries can be scheduled, and businesses can increase their capacity to 75 percent.
Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell recently received a letter by the Texas Commissioner of Health informing him that the area was no longer an area of high hospitalizations.
Wednesday marked the 7th day in a row that the Texarkana trauma service area had a COVID-19 inpatient rate below 15 percent of total hospital beds available.
Trauma Service Area "F" includes Bowie, Cass, Delta, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River and Titus counties.
Howell says it's critical that residents continue to follow COVID-19 safety precautions.
"It's good news that we're seeing a downturn in our COVID hospitalizations, however we still need to be cautious, just because their below 15% that doesn't mean they've gone away," said Howell.
The Texarkana region is still subject to Governor Greg Abbott's executive order, which means if the hospitalization rate goes back above 15 percent for seven consecutive days, the restrictions will be put back in place.
"Unless we get a super bowl surge or some of these new variants start showing up here that spread more rapidly, hopefully we can stay down. I hope we can get more vaccines and get a handle on the whole COVID situation," said Howell.
Howell says getting everyone vaccinated has been their greatest challenge.
He says numerous providers have qualified to give the vaccine, but the supply has been limited.
The Bowie County Family Health Center and CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System were the only providers this week to get any of the vaccine.
"One week we had about four different providers that had a few vaccines and then we went two weeks where we didn't get any vaccine in Bowie County," explained Howell.
Howell says they're also working with the state to hopefully become a rural vaccination hub.
He says that would help the county to get a larger allocation of vaccine, but it doesn't mean it would be enough.
According to the Department of State Health Services, there are currently 453 active COVID-19 cases in Bowie County.