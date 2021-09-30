LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two new COVID-19 senate bills regarding vaccine mandates and employee rights have been filed since Monday. Both bills were filed by Republican senators.
Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, filed SB-730. The bill seeks to amend the Division of Workforce Services law. It would authorize unemployment benefits for an individual who is terminated solely due to a refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Garner said under the current division of workforce services law, it’s unclear whether those who are terminated for not getting the vaccine are eligible for unemployment benefits.
"Right now, we have thousands of people in Arkansas who are put in an impossible choice, either do their job they've done forever and worked hard or be fired because they chose to make a medical decision not to get a vaccination," Garner said. "Those people have worked hard, they’re people in our community, they’re people who want to show up for work who will be placed on the streets if they do not have some kind of protection through a safety net."
Garner said if the Biden Administration's proposed vaccine mandate goes into effect and more businesses start requiring vaccines, a lot of Arkansans could find themselves in a situation where they’ll need the extra help.
"What we need to do is change the law so that it is clear to people that, if they leave their job because they choose to make a medical decision, they can access the benefits they paid into and have that safety net in place," Garner said. "I think it’s one of those things that’s a commonsense bill, it has the support behind it and I’m excited to see people do it."
While Garner expects the bill to pass, he said anyone who opposes SB-730 should consider the people they represent who might end up without a job.
"This is a public health crisis for sure, but it’s also a crisis of people having their fundamental rights taken away," he said. "The more protections we can put in place for privacy and otherwise, protects people of Arkansas so they have a choice, not a government, not a company, it’s an individual choice."
Garner's bill is still in committee pending amendments. He said he has to add an emergency clause and expects it to be heard within the next week.
Sen. Bob Ballinger's bill, SB 731, was filed Tuesday. That bill seeks to establish a right of privacy concerning someone's vaccination status. It also seeks to establish a grant program from COVID-19 relief funds or the American Rescue Plan Act.
Ballinger said it clarifies SB 719, which was filed in the interim, to include a reference to the American Rescue Plan Act.
"What it would do is it would provide that protection across the board, and it will just recognize it as a right, like a lot of other rights," Ballinger said.
Ballinger said he doesn’t expect SB 721 to get any movement. Instead, he said the Republican caucus in the Senate has been working with House members to come up with a “compromise bill” that was filed Wednesday morning.
"It may not be everything that I would like, but in the end, it provides the health and protection for Arkansans facing mandates, either the federal mandate or individual employee-employer mandates," he said.
Ballinger said the compromise bill has the same function as his privacy bill, but it comes in a different form to give employees facing vaccine mandates the opportunity to receive COVID-19 testing instead.
"With the compromise bill, I get the possibility of getting an emergency clause, and the people who are being affected today need the help today, not 90 days from now," Ballinger said. "My hope is that we can pass this compromise."
Ballinger's bill is part of a batch that has been sent to the Senate floor.