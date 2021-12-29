COVID-19 testing picks up after the holidays in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Bowie County health leaders say their seeing a higher demand for COVID-19 testing after the holidays.
The Texarkana-Bowie County Health Center is offering free weekly PCR testing.
David Watkins, who is with Community Wellness America, a non-profit is funded by the federal government to help prevent government shutdowns, said the program has been contracting with Bowie County to provide free testing to the community.
There were about 50 people who were tested at the local health unit on Tuesday.
Watkins said some people are getting testing just to make sure that the omicron variant wasn't an uninvited guest at their holiday gathering.
"They're just making sure that they didn't pick up anything while they were with their families or in the restaurants or wherever. We're seeing a lot of people coming in just to be sure, not necessarily having symptoms," said Watkins.
If you have symptoms, doctors said you should get tested right away, but if you feel like you may have just been exposed to the virus, you should wait five days after the last day of exposure to get tested.
Physicians said it takes time for the virus to be detected.