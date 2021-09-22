COVID antibody treatment center opens in Bowie County

NASH, Texas - A new antibody treatment center for COVID-19 will soon be open in Bowie County, Texas.
The infusion treatment works by delivering antibodies straight to the body that can help the immune system attack the virus. While treatment is an outpatient process, patients must have a physician's order to get the antibody infusion called Regeneron.
The state-funded center in Bowie County is located inside the Nash Industrial Park at 401 Industrial Boulevard.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off an infection. The therapy is recommended for those who are high-risk.
For example, someone who is elderly, obese or has a chronic condition and tested positive for COVID-19. Vaccinated and unvaccinated people both qualify.
Local county and health leaders believe infusions will help prevent hospitalizations.
"It's available for all the four state area because all of the four states area uses this region for the hospitals and our healthcare," said Dr. Matt Young, Bowie County Health Authority.
"Every person we can keep out of the hospital right now frees up beds for someone with a more serious illness, whether it's COVID or not," said Judge Bobby Howell, Bowie County, Texas.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management chose Texarkana to be a regional site for the antibody infusion center.
The treatment is free of charge, open 7 days a week, and no appointment is needed. The center will start seeing patients Thursday afternoon.
Anyone who thinks they're a candidate for the treatment is encouraged to contact their physician.