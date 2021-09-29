FOUKE, Ark. - A portion of Interstate 49 in south Arkansas was closed Wednesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash. The scene is about eight miles south of Fouke in Miller County.
Details are limited, but an Arkansas State Police dispatcher told KTBS 3 News that an 18-wheeler has overturned and there are other vehicles involved in the crash.
As authorities worked the scene about 6 a.m., the southbound lanes of I-49 were closed, according to dispatch.
Drivers should be looking for an alternate route.