CWD testing available for Arkansas hunters

TEXARKANA, Ark. - As deer hunting season gets underway, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is working to aggressively track chronic wasting disease.
Nearly 1,200 deer and 35 elk have tested positive for the disease in the state, including the most recent case in Union County.
Chronic wasting disease or CWD was first detected in Arkansas in 2016.
Since then, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has tested nearly 38,000 deer and elk from across the state.
CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, caribou and moose.
Hunters who wish to have their deer tested for CWD can voluntarily take the head of the deer, with 6 inches of neck still attached, to one of several drop-off testing sites set up throughout the state.
Wildlife Biologist Eley Talley says they're offering hunters more than 100 locations, where they can get their deer tested for free.
"Chronic wasting disease as we understand spreads through a Prion, which is a mutated protein. As we understand it, it does not impact humans directly," said Talley.
There are testing locations in every county in the state.
It takes about two weeks for the test results to be completed.
Deer season is already underway in Arkansas for archery and muzzleloaders, and modern gun season starts on November 12.
For more information about chronic wasting disease, and a complete list of official testing locations go to www.agfc.com.