Dansons USA plans to open pellet mill in Hope

HOPE, Ark. - A producer of wood pellets is opening a new facility in southwest Arkansas.
Dansons USA said its new Hope plant will soon be the largest barbecue wood pellet mill and distribution center in the nation. The company plans to initially hire about 50 people with a workforce of about 100 planned over the next couple years.
The goal is to grow the plant based on market demand.
"We've been blessed the business keeps growing leaps and bounds. We want to keep looking to the future and Hope is that one site that were going to invest heavily," said Jeff Thiessen, Dansons USA president.
The Hope facility will be used primarily as a wood pellet manufacturing plant, as well as, a distribution point for the company's barbecue business. The pellets will be manufactured for the Pit Boss and Louisiana Grills brands.
The new facility will be about 335,000 square feet and sit on 143 acres. The site is a former Georgia - Pacific facility.
Company leaders said it has a strong infrastructure for wood processing.
"We're just so excited to be in the area, with that type of history and that type of resources around us, and the attitude the community brings is phenomenal," said Thiessen.
The distribution side of the new facility is already operational. Company leaders said the manufacturing side of the plant is expected to be open later this summer, which is when they say the hiring process will ramp up.
Dansons USA is based in Phoenix, Ariz., and was founded in 1999 by Dan Thiessen and his two sons.
In addition to the new Hope facility, the company plans to open two other plants this year in Georgia and Oregon.