TEXARKANA, Ark. - Drug Enforcement Administration agents raid several Lansdell Family Clinics and Pharmacies in southwest Arkansas Tuesday.
Authorities say the investigation is in response to suspected over-prescribing of opioid medications.
According to DEA agents, there were six search warrants executed clinic locations in Texarkana, De Queen, Dierks and Lockesburg.
Authorities say they retrieved evidence from those locations, but did not disclose any names of people under investigation.
The Lansdell Family Clinic is headquartered in De Queen, but have primary and urgent care clinics in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
State and local authorities assisted the DEA with the search warrants.
The DEA says more information will be made available as the investigation continues.
The clinics were closed Tuesday, but are expected to reopen Wednesday.
No arrests have been made.