Deadline extended to apply for FEMA aid for Texas' winter storms

TEXARKANA, Texas - While spring is here, millions of Texans are still feeling the financial effects of the winter storms that ravaged the state nearly two months ago.
"FEMA is not going to make people whole again to where they were before this winter storm hit, but we're going to help people get back on their feet," explained Nate Custer, FEMA Media Relations Specialist.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced this week that FEMA is giving people more time to apply for disaster assistance.
The new deadline is May 20.
Since Feb. 19, FEMA has approved more than $141 million in aid to more than 80,000 Texans affected by the winter storms.
Nearly 1,200 of those Texans are from Bowie County.
State and federal leaders believe there may be more people out there who don't know they could qualify.
"If people may have registered early on when this happened with the local Red Cross, or local emergency management, that doesn't get them into the FEMA system. They have to make a conscience effort to reach out and let us know, who they are, where they are and what happened to them," explained Custer.
The new registration deadline is for Texas residents who live in one of the 126 disaster declared counties, including Bowie, Panola, Shelby and Harrison.
Anyone living in those qualifying counties have until May 20 to submit damages from the winter storm, and make claims to FEMA.
"If people early on hired contractors because they couldn't wait for insurance or FEMA possibly to help them, just those receipts can be turned in and any photographs people have taken," said Custer.
State officials say most of the damage from the winter storm has been related to burst pipes, but the FEMA disaster assistance can also help Texas homeowners with repairs, not covered by insurance.
"We can also consider helping them with some of their personal property losses, uninsured losses, such as tools needed for a job, child care expenses, vehicle repair, things like that," said Custer.
After you register, a FEMA inspector should reach out for a virtual inspection.
Each applicant is considered on a case by case basis.
-----
Texas homeowners, renters, and businesses can still register for disaster assistance online or by calling 1-800-621-3362.