Deadly double shooting under investigation in Mineral Springs

MINERAL SPRINGS, Ark. - Deputies in Howard County, Arkansas are investigating a deadly double shooting.
Investigators say the two people killed were fighting over a gun. It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived to the 400 block of North Mercer Street, Jawara Stewart of Nashville was lying in the street with a handgun, deputies said. Witnesses told investigators that Stewart and a 16-year old male were outside when they began fighting over a gun.
Sheriff officials believe both of them were shot in the gut during the struggle that resulted in their death.
Nearby resident Shirleen Hicks says she was shocked when she heard five gunshots. She says this type of crime doesn't happen in her community.
"Everyone knows everyone around here. I'm praying for both sides of the family," said Hicks.
The teenager died at a local hospital.
Stewart was transported by air to a hospital, where he also died.
Both bodies have been set to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.