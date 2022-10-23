Debate set for Texarkana, Arkansas mayoral candidates

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Voters in Texarkana, Arkansas will decide who will take two seats on the board of directors, including who will be the city's next mayor.
Incumbent Mayor Allen Brown is vying for a second term.
He's being contested by Tederal Jefferson.
The candidates are both local businessmen.
Brown was first elected to the office in 2019.
He says there's some unfinished business in the city he'd like to see completed.
Brown believes the city is in better shape financially, but one of the biggest challenges is keeping a consistent revenue stream.
"I can help with my financial experience. I've been here 37 years now, so pretty much all of my adult life I've spent in the finance industry. I think I've made a difference at city hall," said Brown.
Jefferson is the owner of the Dapper Restaurant.
He wants to bring new life to the city.
Jefferson believes more needs to be done to lower taxes and crime, and more programs need to be implemented for children and seniors.
"One thing I will promise you. If we come together as one. One united. One Texarkana. We the people can change Texarkana," explained Jefferson.
Other positions to be decided besides mayor are directors for Wards 3 and 5.
Elected officials take office on January 1 and the term of office expires on December 31, 2026.
The Arkansas High Student Council will be hosting a debate for the two candidates in the Texarkana, Arkansas mayor's race on Thursday.
The debate will take place at 6 p.m. at the Arkansas High School Red Wall, located in the 1500 block of Jefferson Avenue.
The event is open to the public.