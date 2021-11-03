LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Earlier this year, Arkansas began offering monoclonal antibodies as a treatment for COVID-19, and on Monday, officials with the Arkansas Department of Health gave an update on how that’s going to state legislators.
Deputy health officer Dr. Naveen Patil told lawmakers the demand has reduced because cases have reduced in the state. However, questions arose about the future and what would happen to supply if another variant hit Arkansas.
Patil noted that he does not foresee any issues.
He said the only problems the state had in the past were with access, not supply, but he insisted that problem has been taken care of.
Patil says the state has received 60,000 doses of monoclonal antibodies from the federal government, and there is currently enough stockpile to last before another shipment comes in.