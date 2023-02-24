Demo work underway at old Pine Street school in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Demolition is underway at the old Pine Street School in Texarkana.
Last year, voters approved a $189 million bond to turn the site into a new elementary campus. The new school is expected to be ready for classes in the Fall of 2025.
Demo work has just begun on the old building, known as the old Pine Street School, which was built in 1927. It was also the location of the first Texarkana Community College.
The new school will serve about 800 students from the Spring Lake and Highland Park elementary schools.
Superintendent Doug Brubaker says the new building will be configured for 21st Century learning.
"We're also very excited about the value it will bring to that community in terms of its visual appeal. It just makes a positive statement about Texarkana and services provided to students here," said Brubaker.
Brubaker says demolition should wrap up this Spring. Meanwhile, the district is continuing their work on the design phase of the process.
Administrators say they're planning to preserve some artifacts from the old building that will go on display in the new building.
They also plan to save some of the bricks for people to purchase as mementos of their time at Pine Street or Texas High.