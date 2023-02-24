TEXARKANA, Ark. – After almost three years, the demolition of downtown Texarkana’s Regency House building resumes.
In 2019, the building’s roof collapsed which prompted the city to start demolition in 2020 that caused damage to a next-door building.
This caused a legal struggle over who should pay for the aftermath.
In November, the city’s Board of Directors approved a $450,000 contract for completion of the demolition.
City Manager Jay Ellington said, “We had the money sitting there available to do it, so we're going to try to move it forward because we don't need to have that kind of mess downtown. We need to get it cleaned up.”