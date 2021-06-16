TEXARKANA, Ark. - Demolition of a historic home in Texarkana, Ark., has been halted.
The city's historical district commission voted to deny a local church permission to tear down the house that it owns on Pecan Street. The Beech Street Baptist Church now has about six months to find a buyer for the property, or come up with a plan to preserve it.
Several Arkansas-side residents made a plea to the commission Wednesday morning to try and keep the Claude Foulke house from being demolished. For the last couple years, the historic two-story home has been set for demolition.
In 2019, Pastor Craig Jenkins said the house, which the Beech Street Baptist Church owns, did not fit into their ministry plans and was not financially feasible to maintain.
At that time, the church held an estate sale in preparation for tearing it down. However, in order for the demolition proceed, it has to be approved by the commission.
"There's going to be some people who want to do it and some people who don't, but for me I want to save them. People that buy historic buildings need to understand that's an obligation. It's a duty to preserve it," said David Jones, Historic District Commission chairman.
"The hope would be that the property owners, the city and community members can come together and see if we can't find a solution," said Velvet Cool, Texarkana, Ark., historic district resident.
The church has not commented on the commission's decision to stop demolition. It's not yet known, whether halting the demolition, will ultimately save the house.
The Foulke house was built in 1903. It's also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.