LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Omicron variant is officially in Arkansas, and the Department of Health says it's most likely already circulating in our communities.
"I think that we're on the beginning of a surge of the Omicron variant, and I expect the cases to keep going up," CMO Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said.
She went on to say the way to minimize its impact is through the vaccine. The health department reported nearly 5,000 shots were administered in 24 hours Sunday. On Saturday, it was more than 12,000 vaccines.
It's hopeful news for Dillaha as she wants to see more Arkansans getting boosted.
"There is a substantial increase in protection against the Omicron variant compared to people who only got the first two doses in the primary series of those vaccines," she said.
Moderna released a study Monday on their COVID-19 vaccine, and the data suggest a booster is effective against the Omicron variant.
It furthers Dillaha's recommendation for Arkansans to stay away from Johnson and Johnson, if possible, because of its decreased effectiveness.
"I follow the recommendations of the CDC, and I do recommend that people get Pfizer or Moderna vaccine when at all possible," she said.
While symptoms reported from the Omicron variant are mostly mild, Dillaha stresses that it still be taken seriously.
"This is not something we would want to underestimate."
Aside from the first case of Omicron reported Friday, there have been no new cases of the variant in Arkansas, but Dillaha says they are continuing to test for additional positives.