MAUD, Texas – Billy John Scott, 50, of Maud, Texas allegedly shot his brother-in-law, Larry Dewayne Kirby, 39, also of Maud on Tuesday.
According to a report by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 500 block of Birch Street.
Capt. David Gramble arrived on the scene to find Kirby lying in the road being attended by the citizen who called 911.
According to a news release, Kirby had been injured so severely a tourniquet was applied to his leg to try to save him. LifeNet arrived and continued lifesaving measures to Kirby, but he was later pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s office said before Kirby passed from the fatal shooting, he was able to report to the 911 caller that it was his brother-in-law who shot him, later identified as Scott.
Deputies said Scott had left the scene before deputies arrived but was later contacted by phone and arrangements were made for his surrender.
Scott was booked into the Bi-State Jail for murder. His bond has not been set.