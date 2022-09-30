TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Annual Destination Downtown hosted by the Greater Texarkana Young Professionals (GTYP) and sponsored by Bodcaw Bank got into gear tonight celebrating the exciting growth of the Entertainment District.
This year GTYP kicked off a VIP pre-event kickoff at the Crossties catered by Pecan Point while listening to jazz music.
Brianna Connaughton, a GTYP member said, “Destination Downtown is to bring focus and celebration of every business and thing you can do downtown. We feature bars, restaurants and stores and we really want to highlight the gentrification of downtown and the fun you can have down here!”
The participating businesses included El Frio and Hopkins for the Destination Downtown event check-in. The Broad Street destinations featured were Verona, Joseph Raymond Art Gallery, 1894 Gallery, Harts on Broad, Moonstone & Moss, Logan Electric, Knock on Wood Antiques, Crystal Moon, Pipes Emporium, Southern Grace Boutique, 1923 Banana Club, TLC Burgers & Fries and Alley Cats. The final destination was The Hideout.