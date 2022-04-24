DHS office in Miller County to collect supplies for foster children

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Statistics show nearly 700,000 children are abused in the U.S. each year.
As part of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Arkansas Department of Human Services in Miller County is hoping to shine a light on the problem, as well as, collect supplies to give to children in foster care.
All month long the DHS office has been working on a project called, "Packed with a Purpose."
You may not think of a backpack or duffle bag being worth much, but DHS Supervisor Alexis Lampkins says for kids in the foster care system it can mean everything.
"We remove children and they only leave with things in trash bags with only items they're in the home with. We like to get together as a community and make sure that no child has a trash bag," said Lampkins.
Hundreds of backpacks and luggage have already been donated to agency through local non-profits.
They're also working with community to provide cloths, diapers, bottles and other necessities to children making the transition to foster care.
Lampkins say their goal is to make the transition a positive one.
"Just to be able to go in there and get the luggage and the backpack, they were very excited and kept a smile on their face. We're very appreciative of our community providers that want to reach out and touch one heart at a time," explained Lampkins.
According to the Arkansas Department of Human Services, there's a shortage statewide of foster homes.
Right now, there's more than 100 children in foster care in Miller County and only 11 foster care families.
That means they have to travel outside the area to make placements.
The agency is always looking for more foster homes and volunteers to fight against child abuse.
"We will continue to advocate each month for the needs and for the families in this community," said Lampkins.
The DHS office in Miller County will be hosting a fundraiser and donation event Monday at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Bowl in Texarkana.
The theme is "Strike Out Child Abuse."
For more information on how to donate, volunteer, or become a foster family, contact the DHS in Miller County at 870-773-0563.
Anyone suspecting abuse or neglect of a child should contact the AR Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-482-5964.