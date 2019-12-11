Domestic Violence Prevention needs donations for annual Santa Store

TEXARKANA, Texas - Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. of Texarkana is needing your help to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season.
DVP officials said time is running out to make sure they have enough presents for all the children in their Santa Store program.
They've collected a little more than half of their nearly $18,000 goal.
However, they still need help to provide Christmas presents for all 175 children in the program.
DVP Outreach Coordinator Trinity Gardner said the Santa Store gives clients the opportunity to Christmas shop for their children in a safe, secure environment, at no cost to them.
She said many of their clients are not able to receive assistance from any other programs.
"A lot of the families are fleeing with little to nothing. They might not have their driver's license, their birth certificate or social security cards. Those are necessary to apply to those programs, and with us we don't require that you have any of that," said Gardner.
Financial donations or donations of new toys can be dropped off at DVP’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 424 Spruce St., Texarkana, Texas 75501 or mailed to the same address.
All donations should be in by Tuesday.
DVP’s service area includes Bowie and Cass counties in Texas and Miller, Little River, Hempstead, Sevier, Howard, Pike, Nevada and Lafayette counties in Arkansas.
The organization provides an emergency shelter to help people escape critical situations of family violence, a 24-hour emergency hotline, outreach services including helping victims secure protective orders, support groups, counseling and case management to help victims of domestic violence gain their independence.
-----
Anyone who needs help escaping a violent situation can call the 24-hour crisis line at 903-793-HELP.