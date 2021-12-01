Domestic Violence Prevention of Texarkana needs donations for Santa Store

TEXARKANA, Texas - Domestic Violence Prevention of Texarkana is needing your help to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season.
The nonprofit is providing Christmas presents for about 250 children in the community.
The Santa Store will be available to families who stay at the organization's shelter or whose parent have received outreach services in the past year.
Right now, they still need to collect about $10,000 to reach their goal.
The agency says many of their clients are not able to receive assistance from any other programs.
"A lot of them can't because they have to leave home. They have no identification. They don't have anything really. We know who our clients are, so we can give them what other people can't," said James Roberts, DVP Director of Operations.
Financial donations or donations of new toys can be dropped off at the Domestic Violence Prevention office on Spruce Street.
All donations should be in by Dec. 10.