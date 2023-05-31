Domestic Violence Prevention to host benefit concert

TEXARKANA, Texas - According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute are abused by an intimate partner in the United States.
A local non-profit is hoping to raise awareness and funding this weekend to help victims of domestic abuse in the Texarkana area.
Domestic Violence Prevention in Texarkana serves about 1,300 victims a year with their outreach services, and provides emergency shelter to about 200 people a year.
There will be a benefit for the organization on Sunday, June 4 called "Make a Minute Matter."
It will be held from noon until 7 p.m. at the 67 Landing Restaurant on West 7th Street.
Tru Blue Media is hosting the event.
There will be 14 live bands, a silent auction, raffles and a bake sale throughout the day.
All the proceeds will be used to provide services to victims of domestic violence.
"We have the crisis line and the shelter. Sometimes we help with other needs. If they need to get a place, daycare, it's different
things for different people," explained Shayna Knoll, DVP Victim Outreach Advocate.
The non-profit also has several bins set up at business in town to take donations of non-perishable food items.
The donations will be distributed to clients of their emergency shelter.
The drop-off locations include, DeLaughter's in Maud, Cash Saver in Hooks, Discount Tobacco and More in Texarkana, Arkansas, Capital Title, and Hilton Garden Inn.
Anyone suffering from domestic violence can call the crisis hotline at 903-793-4357.