Downtown development in Texarkana continues despite pandemic

TEXARKANA, Texas - Despite COVID-19 and the economic slowdown, downtown Texarkana is growing.
City leaders say properties are selling, businesses are booming and revitalization efforts are gaining momentum.
In just the last few months, Main Street leaders say interest for their online property listings has increased and several properties have sold in the downtown area.
Main Street Executive Director Ina McDowell has been helping developers find the right property, provide renderings of buildings and connect them with incentives to get started, such as loans and grants.
Entrepreneurs are also taking advantage of COVID relief funds, which were initially only available through Main Street Arkansas.
"We had a private foundation the Patterson-Troike Foundation match those funds, so we we're able to provide that same support to our Texas-side businesses for COVID relief," said McDowell.
Several large construction projects are also underway, including revitalization work on the Hotel Grim and the courthouse square.
"That has not been held back, people working in those type fields have been able to continue to work on those projects. If nothing else some of those projects have been able to speed up a little bit," explained McDowell.
Most of the businesses downtown are restaurants and living spaces, and not as much retail.
McDowell believes that has also helped Main Street Texarkana continue to thrive during the pandemic.
-----
For more information on property available in downtown, go to mainstreettexarkana.org.