TEXARKANA, Texas - A recent study shows the downtown Arts & Historic District is bringing about $9 million to the Texarkana area.
In just the last seven years, statistics show increased growth in visitors, spending, and hosted events.
City leaders plan to use the information to apply for grants and make the case for revitalization downtown.
There were nearly 72,000 visitors who visited local events last year in the Arts & Historic District.
The Perot Theatre alone hosted about 23,000 patrons.
the study included both sides of downtown Texarkana, Texas and Arkansas, as well as, all of the arts organizations.
City of Texarkana, Texas Economic Developer Lisa Thompson says downtown contributes in a huge way to the overall economy of Texarkana.
She says there's growth all across town, but downtown can not be forgotten.
"I think the courthouse square is a huge deal for downtown. The Perot Theatre has big events happening all the time. We've got murals popping up. Some success on Front Street with their new stage coming online. I think it's only up from here," explained Thompson.
The last study for the downtown area was done in 2016.
The results were an overall economic impact of $7.5 million.