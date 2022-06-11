Dragon Boat Festival benefits Texarkana nonprofit

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana Dragon Boat Festival is not only a fun event, but it's also a unique way to bring the community together for a great cause.
The boat races benefiting 'Hands on Texarkana' were held all day at Bringle Lake Park.
Thousands of people attended the event.
While it's a fun experience, it's also a way to make a big difference for the community.
There were 16 teams competing for the fastest time on a 300-meter course.
A new race was held every ten minutes.
Each team consisted of 20 paddlers, one drummer and a steer person using a gondola-like oar as a rudder.
All the proceeds benefit Hands On Texarkana, which provides volunteer services to the Texarkana area.
Board Member David Carter says their mission is to make sure every need in the community gets met.
"The need in this community has never been greater. We try to make sure that we have volunteers to do the things that don't get a lot of headlines, but we have to have in place because so many people are struggling," explained Carter.
The banks of the lake were also lined with tents filled with awaiting teams, vendors and food.
The non-profit typically raises about $30,000 from the event.
There were also a variety of awards and trophies handed out.
CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System was one of the signature sponsors.