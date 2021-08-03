Dredging work to begin soon on Nix Creek in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Over the last year, the Texarkana area has experienced some extreme flooding, especially around the Nix Creek area.
Several feet of water has damaged homes more than once. The city is now working to prevent flooding along the creek and improvements should be happening soon.
City leaders said Nix Creek is a priority because it's the largest drainage area in the city and affects many residents.
Mayor Allen Brown said money was allocated to the Nix Creek Drainage Study in 2019 -- but then COVID-19 hit. He said the city has experienced delays due to a lack of manpower and is now getting back on track.
The creek's major problem is erosion and sediment in the bottom that needs to be cleared out. The work will start at the recreation center and go all the way to Arkansas Boulevard.
"We're going to get it fixed. We're working on it. We have some contracted bids that will be going out probably by the end of this week to get some more people involved in trying to get that done. We've already started some of the clean up work," said Brown.
In August 2020, flash flooding damaged 52 units at the Sterling Crest Apartment Complex.
Management recently informed their residents about the city's plans to dredge Nix Creek. Resident Lena Phelps said her daughter lost everything in the first flood.
"We had another one nine months later, she didn't lose as much, but she lost again. I'm so glad they're going to do something about it," said Phelps.
Brown believes the dredging project will not completely fix the problem. He said routine maintenance will need to continue to make an ongoing difference.
Brown said the project will not repair all of the city's drainage issues, but he believes it's a good start. He's hoping they'll be able to re-appropriate funds to other areas of the city in the near future.