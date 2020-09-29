Drive-thru food distribution provides for Texarkana area families in need

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Harvest Texarkana continued serving people in a 10-county area. But right now, the demand is higher than ever.
The food bank hosted its fourth drive-thru mobile pantry on Tuesday in Texarkana. The donations help area families who've lost access to food due to COVID-19.
"It is a need and in our society now. We need everything we can get," said Dorlease Henson, Texarkana resident.
Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, Harvest Texarkana used mobile pantries to serve people in underserved rural areas. Now that the need is greater, they've scaled up food distribution in some of their more populated areas.
"I think it's awesome. It's wonderful. People really need it," explained Anne Belcher, Texarkana resident.
"It's a great deal especially for folks on disability who are not getting a lot of money. It helps folks out," said Dennis Banks, another Texarkana resident.
Food boxes for close to 1,000 families were distributed at the Four State Fairgrounds parking lot in Texarkana, Ark. The family food boxes included fresh produce, mixed-dry goods and frozen meats.
Since the pandemic began in March, Harvest Texarkana Executive Director Camille Wrinkle says they've seen a 108 percent increase in food distribution.
"The need has definitely increased and it really hasn't dropped like we thought it would because I think there are still so many people impacted and trying to get back on their feet. That's why we're here, it's what we do," said Wrinkle.
Wrinkle says they want families to be about to prepare nutritious meals with the food they received. She says each bundle includes a month's worth of healthy food.
Harvest Texarkana will be hosting another mobile pantry on Wednesday in downtown New Boston.
