Dry conditions prompt burn bans in southwest Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. - There are four counties in Arkansas under a burn ban, and most of them are in the southwest part of the state.
On top of that, most of south Arkansas is under moderate wildfire danger.
Excessive heat and virtually no rain has left much of Miller County under a risk for fire danger. Miller County Fire Marshal Gary Sumner says they've responded to several grass fires over the last few weeks. He believes most of them were caused accidentally, including a recent fire on Edgewood Drive.
Burn bans have been issued for Miller, Hempstead and Lafayette counties.
Violators could face fines for illegal burning. However, it could be much worse.
State forestry officials say only about 14% of the state is considered to be abnormally dry.
"We're not at a critical point yet, but we're in a summer time pattern when historically things would start to dry out," said Robert Murphy of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
"The excessive temperatures have created dry conditions which is causing us to have an increase in fires at this time," said Sumner.
If the area doesn't get any beneficial rainfall soon, forestry officials believe more burn bans could soon be added to the list. The burn bans are enacted by county judges.
Texas is 88% abnormally dry, while Louisiana is 91% abnormally dry.
Residents are urged to keep vehicles off of dry grass, avoid activity with open flames, and properly discard cigarettes.