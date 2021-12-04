Eagle Wonderland returns to Texas A&M Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - A popular holiday tradition returns to Texas A&M - Texarkana.
The Eagle Wonderland celebration was held Saturday morning inside the University Center.
College students dressed up as elves and reindeer to guide kids through a variety of Christmas activities.
Each child was given the opportunity to make a toy in Santa's workshop.
They also got to write letters to Santa, complete holiday themed arts and crafts, and take free pictures with Santa.
Organizers say the students look forward to the event every year.
"We also have students from all over the world. So, for many of them this is the first time for them to experience American holiday traditions. It's a lot of fun. We never have a hard time getting volunteers for this one," said Celeste McNiel, TAMUT Director of Student Life.
There was also a station where kids could get their photo taken, and printed out onto a special keepsake ornament to take home.