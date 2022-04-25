TEXARKANA, Texas - Early voting in school and city elections begins Monday in the Texarkana area.
There are three early voting locations in Bowie County -- the Southwest Center and Walnut Church of Christ in Texarkana and the courthouse in New Boston.
City and school races are set for New Boston and Redwater. Hooks will only have city races.
Voters will also decide whether to approve a $40 million bond to make improvements to facilities at Pleasant Grove ISD.
Proposed improvements include a new high school cafeteria, additions to the Performing Arts Center and renovations at the high school, middle school and intermediate school.
Administrators say the bond will not raise taxes.
Early voting ends May 3 for the May 7 election.