Early voting starts Monday for Hooks ISD bond election

HOOKS, Texas - Starting Monday, residents in Hooks, Texas are going to be able to make their voices heard in an upcoming school bond election.
The two propositions on the ballot include construction on educational facilities, as well as, an extra-curricular facility.
Hooks, Texas Superintendent Keith Minter says there's been a lot of positive feedback on the projects, even though he says bond elections are not always popular.
"You come into a situation like that, where it's all for the students, and that's the whole reason it's worth the risk," said Minter.
Right now, the district has aging modular facilities on both their elementary and junior high campuses that were built in the early 70's.
School officials say the bond election would allow them to replace those buildings with more modern facilities.
The proposed projects in Proposition A include replacing two classroom wings, as well as, constructing a multi-purpose facility.
"Proposition B is an extracurricular facility. It is a multi-purpose practice facility. It would be in its own Proposition B. Let the community decide if they want it or not," said Minter.
Administrators say the impact on taxes will be determined after the bonds are sold in January.
"You could essentially do this and see no tax rate increase whatsoever actually, that isn't based on what your taxes will be. That's all based on appraisal districts," said Minter.
Administrators say the bonds would be sold for $12.5 million.
If both propositions pass, the district would also receive nearly $14 million in state aid.
If the bond election is approved in November, administrators say the architects will begin the design work and the bid process.
Construction itself will begin several months after the election.