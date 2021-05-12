TEXARKANA, Texas - The effects of the winter storm in February are still being felt by people all across the Texarkana region, including a shortage of yard plants.
The sub-zero temperatures impacted several native plants that normally wouldn't have problems.
Garden center owners said if you're wanting to replace plants, you might want to wait. They're seeing a shortage on some popular plants, due to green houses that lost crops in the winter storm.
Some plants damaged by the weather include Laura pendulums, gardenias, Indian hawthorns and even some fruit trees.
Diversified Lawn & Garden employee Melinda Lewis recommends double checking you plant or tree before tossing it out. She suggests scratching the bark of your plant or tree with a knife or finger nails. If you see green, the plant will likely survive with patience.
"Time is going to tell, preferably two months, if you don't see anything in two months. It's going and they'll just have to start over," said Lewis.
Hidden Gems Nursery Owner Wendell Tidwell just recently got some new inventory, a few azalea bushes from Tyler. He said his azaleas didn't weather the storm very well, but he believes they'll come back eventually.
Tidwell's advice is to wait until it gets warmer to start pruning any plants or trees. He says you should see some growth.
"If there still viable, if they're not then cut off what's bad and leave what's good and see if they'll come back for you before you replace them," said Tidwell.
Tidwell said the best time to start cutting plants or trees back is when the weather is consistently 70 to 80 degrees.
If you do plan on replacing shrubs or trees, Tidwell suggests doing your homework, so you don't buy plants that are not viable for the area.