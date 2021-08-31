East Texas church to gather supplies for Louisiana hurricane victims

ATLANTA, Texas - Hurricane Ida tore through much of south Louisiana, leaving many residents without a home, power, or food.
As those residents try to pick up the pieces, they'll be getting some help now from a church in east Texas.
The GT Church in Atlanta is asking area residents to help them provide relief supplies over the next few days to victims of Hurricane Ida. The GT Disaster Relief Team is partnering with the Cajun Navy to get supplies to not only hurricane victims, but the thousands of volunteers who are helping rebuild communities.
The church is collecting non-perishable foods, bottled water, cleaning supplies, and many other items to deliver to south Louisiana. Organizers said their goal is to collect as much as possible, because they have enough trucks and trailers to facilitate whatever is donated.
Pastor Keith Hampton said the church has stepped up before in times of need to help people in their community, as well as, neighboring states.
"It's one of our missions to reach people, and so when Jesus was on this earth He reached many people in different ways. We just want to be the hands and feet of Jesus to help people in time of need and that is what the church is for," said Hampton.
Here's complete list of items their hoping to collect for the hurricane relief mission:
- Pet food (wet/dry/formula)
- Water water and more water
- Baby food/formula
- Hygiene/toiletries
- Bugspray/sunscreen
- Blankets
- Tarps
- Flashlights
- Batteries
- Gloves
- Construction trash bags
- Gas/diesel
- Chainsaws
- N-95s for mold
- Masks for the people
- Fix a flat
- Bleach and cleaning supplies
- Rope/bungee cords/ratchet straps
- Roofing nails
- Gatorade
- Foot powder
- Totes
- Oil for generators
- First aid kits
- Baby bottles
- Diapers
- Pet crates and carriers
- Duct tape
- Buckets
- Laundry soap
- Paper towels
- Feminine products
- Paper/plastic plates and utensils
- Rapid COVID tests
- Toilet paper
- PPE
Starting Wednesday, items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the GT Church in the 607 Holly Street in Atlanta.
Church leaders plan to meet up with the Cajun Navy next week to deliver the supplies.